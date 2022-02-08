Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $180,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,019,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,076.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,181.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,270.36. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

