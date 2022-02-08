Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $106.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $90.14. 6,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,522. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.