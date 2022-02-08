Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.32

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 40681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
