Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.32

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 40681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.