TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.28.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.