The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Increase by 4.2% in January (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales increased by 4.2% during the month of January. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Buckle has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Buckle will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth $60,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

