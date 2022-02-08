The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,350 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $111,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 68.7% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 664,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,433,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,085,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,877,000 after buying an additional 280,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $3,711,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

SCHW opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,465 shares of company stock worth $39,653,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

