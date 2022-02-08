The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.53% of First Bancshares worth $61,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 97,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FBMS opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

