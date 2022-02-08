The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of THG stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $112.82 and a one year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

