The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.05% of Sierra Bancorp worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSRR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

