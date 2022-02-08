The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The RMR Group by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

