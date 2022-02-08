The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.41.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

