The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.59. The9 shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 405,785 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in The9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

