TheStreet Downgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to D

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of BATRK opened at $25.63 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
