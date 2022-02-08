TheStreet Downgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to D

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $25.63 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

