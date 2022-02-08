TheStreet Lowers Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 154.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 151,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $653,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.