Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

NYSE:THO opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

