THORChain Price Reaches $4.61 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00010744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $65.82 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.34 or 0.07085129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,979.31 or 1.00157921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006338 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

