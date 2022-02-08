thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.87) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.