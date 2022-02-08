Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.