Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE TKR opened at $65.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. Timken has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

