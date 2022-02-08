TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$151.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on X. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X stock traded up C$3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.40. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.