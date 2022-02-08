Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $13.04 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $448.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $577.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.03. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.69 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

