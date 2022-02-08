Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $19.22 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

