Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.92 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.