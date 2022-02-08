Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 27,600 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

