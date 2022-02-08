Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

