Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,720 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

