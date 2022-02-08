Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.95

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $83.77, with a volume of 1654563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

