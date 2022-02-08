Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cornerstone Building Brands Call Options (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,025 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 542% compared to the typical daily volume of 627 call options.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CNR opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

