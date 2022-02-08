Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

TRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.84) to GBX 325 ($4.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 364.33 ($4.93).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 227 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.78. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.25).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

