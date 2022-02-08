TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

