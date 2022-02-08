TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

NYSE TDG traded down $13.35 on Tuesday, hitting $619.89. 2,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.12. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.