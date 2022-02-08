TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.
NYSE TDG traded down $13.35 on Tuesday, hitting $619.89. 2,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.12. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.