Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Acquires 10 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($19.47) per share, for a total transaction of £144 ($194.73).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,439 ($19.46) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,537.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32.

TPK has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,105 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

