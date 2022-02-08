Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 3,898 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

