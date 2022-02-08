Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 114,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 2,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agenus by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 993,231 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

