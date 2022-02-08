Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.17%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

