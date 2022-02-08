Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.