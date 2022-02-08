Trexquant Investment LP Invests $538,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

