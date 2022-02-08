Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Kennametal stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

