Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 129,751 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 906.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 339,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $12,330,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IOVA stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.81.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
