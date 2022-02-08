Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

