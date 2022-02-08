Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $16.39 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of EnerSys worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,033. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

