Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 22,557 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. decreased their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,859. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

