Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,796 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.83% of Trimble worth $172,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

