TRON (TRX) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $7.03 billion and $922.69 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,796,115,917 coins and its circulating supply is 101,796,113,666 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

