TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

