TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39.
TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
