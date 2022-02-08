TuanChe (TC) & The Competition Critical Comparison

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TuanChe to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TuanChe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1230 6151 11444 331 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.12%. Given TuanChe’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.67% -58.65% 2.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.03 TuanChe Competitors $2.95 billion $352.52 million 3.25

TuanChe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TuanChe rivals beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

