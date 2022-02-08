Tucows (TCX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TCX stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $815.34 million, a PE ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.59. Tucows has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tucows by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tucows by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tucows by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tucows by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tucows by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

