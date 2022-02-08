Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

TWST stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $182.86. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

