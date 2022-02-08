Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,052. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.
In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
