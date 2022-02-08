U Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,016.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $662,507.34 and approximately $12,016.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
